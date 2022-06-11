LeBron, other NBA players react to Stephen Curry dropping 43

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The legend of Stephen Curry grew even larger Friday night, when an inspired Curry scored 43 points in Game 4 of the NBA finals, saving the Warriors’ season by lifting his team to a win that tied the series with the Celtics 2-2.

It wasn’t just fans who were blown away by Curry — so were his peers.

Curry’s teammates couldn’t help but react to a historic NBA Finals outing.

“Incredible,” Draymond Green said. “Put us on his back. Willed us to win. Much-needed win. Game we had to have. Came out and showed why he’s one of the best players to ever play this game and why this organization has been able to ride him to so much success. It’s absolutely incredible.”

“Probably No. 1,” Klay Thompson said when asked to rank this Curry game. “I mean, this was nearly a must-win game. And to go out there and shoot as efficiently as he did and grab 10 rebounds and they were attacking him on defense; I mean, his conditioning is second-to-none in this league. Steph played incredible.”

Other NBA players took to Twitter to react to Curry dropping 43 — including LeBron James.

Chef is INSANE!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

Everyone keeps talking about what Steph ain’t. Let’s talk about what he is. A BAD MFer! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2022

30 is a bad boy. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 11, 2022

One of the main reason Steph be hooping like this is cuz he in the best shape of any NBA player ever no kap — RJ (@RjHampton14) June 11, 2022

Steph different lol — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) June 11, 2022

Steph Amazing bruh… — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) June 11, 2022

Yea man Steph different! My goodness! 🔥 — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) June 11, 2022