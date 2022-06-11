Bucks make Charles Lee associate head coach in effort to keep key assistant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last offseason, Charles Lee was a finalist for the Wizards coaching job. This season, he was interviewed for the Lakers job and is in consideration for the Jazz coaching job.

The Milwaukee Bucks have already lost one key assistant when Darvin Ham took the Lakers’ job, so the Bucks gave Lee a promotion in hopes of keeping him around (and someone needed to fill that role). Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Sources: Bucks are promoting assistant Charles Lee to associate head coach under Mike Budenholzer. Lee has been a head coaching candidate for several teams over the past two seasons, and remains a candidate for the Jazz’s current opening. Milwaukee prioritized a new deal for Lee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 11, 2022

Lee has spent the last eight seasons on the bench with Mike Budenholzer, first in Atlanta and now in Milwaukee. Before that, Lee played in college at Bucknell and then professionally overseas.

It’s not going to be a dramatic offseason in Milwaukee. They have to pay up to retain Bobby Portis, and Pat Connaughton likely declines his player option to become a free agent (the Bucks can re-sign him, too). Still, the core of this championship team — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — are all under contract and will be back.

Continuity matters, and keeping Lee on the coaching staff helps that in Milwaukee.