Warriors star Stephen Curry on Game 4: ‘I’m going to play’

BOSTON – Stephen Curry quickly ended all doubt on his availability for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“I’m going to play,” Curry said in response to the first question at his press conference today.

But the question was actually about Curry’s ability to play without being limited by a foot injury suffered in Game 3. On that, the Warriors star was mum.

Curry has played like a Finals MVP – if Golden State wins. He has led all three games of the NBA Finals in scoring, averaging 31 points per game. No other Warrior is averaging more than 17 points per game.

Klay Thompson succinctly summarized the stakes:

“We need him if we want to win this thing.”

Golden State still trails the Celtics 2-1 in the series. Curry’s exact health remains uncertain. He said he didn’t know whether he’d play a regular-season game with this injury, saying it’d depend on the point of the season.

But Curry will take the floor tomorrow night, which is a start for the Warriors.