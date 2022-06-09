Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – Celtics fans repeatedly chanted “F*** you, Draymond” and “Draymond sucks” at Warriors forward Draymond Green in Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night.

Green shrugged.

“They just talking,” Green said.

The Warriors forward has become the NBA’s top heel. And like any good heel, he doesn’t get upset by the crowd responding harshly. That’s practically invited with the experience.

Green certainly set up Boston fans to loathe him. Beyond his years of brashness, he downplayed the Celtics’ Game 1 win in the NBA Finals then willed Golden State to victory in Game 2. He also got into a skirmish with Jaylen Brown and trash-talked Grant Williams in the process.

Though Green didn’t object to the profane chants, a couple other Warriors took issue:

"Classy. Very classy." Steve Kerr on the Boston crowd's response to Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/HaNGf2FMkK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 9, 2022

“Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston." – Klay on the chants toward Draymond pic.twitter.com/dM7q4uLllo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Steve Kerr: “Classy. Very classy.”

Klay Thompson: “We’ve played in front of rude people before. Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston.”

Unfortunately for Kerr and Thompson, Green built a glass house for the Warriors to cast these stones from.