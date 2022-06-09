Report: Timberwolves hire former Pelicans GM Dell Demps for front office

By Jun 9, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

When Dell Demps was hired as the Pelicans GM in 2010, he hired Tim Connelly as his assistant GM.

Now Connelly is rounding out his front office staff in Minnesota, and he is returning the favor, reports Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Demps played in the NBA — for 20 games, but he made it — then went into the Spurs front office. He eventually jumped to New Orleans and climbed the front office ladder there all the way up to GM.

Connelly also hired away Matt Lloyd from the Magic to join his staff. Also in the front office are Sachin Gupta (who had the top job before Connelly was hired), Joe Branch and Manny Rohan.

That front office has a lot of questions to answer this summer, including whether D'Angelo Russell is the point guard of the future on this team.

Check out more on the Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three
Rumor: Miami Heat would “love” to trade for Patrick Beverley
Tim Connelly
Timberwolves: Tim Connelly didn’t actually get ownership stake
Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks
Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Jokic headline All-NBA Teams