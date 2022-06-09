Report: Timberwolves hire former Pelicans GM Dell Demps for front office

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Dell Demps was hired as the Pelicans GM in 2010, he hired Tim Connelly as his assistant GM.

Now Connelly is rounding out his front office staff in Minnesota, and he is returning the favor, reports Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hiring Jazz assistant coach and former Pelicans GM Dell Demps as part of new President Tim Connelly’s front office, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2022

Demps played in the NBA — for 20 games, but he made it — then went into the Spurs front office. He eventually jumped to New Orleans and climbed the front office ladder there all the way up to GM.

Connelly also hired away Matt Lloyd from the Magic to join his staff. Also in the front office are Sachin Gupta (who had the top job before Connelly was hired), Joe Branch and Manny Rohan.

That front office has a lot of questions to answer this summer, including whether D'Angelo Russell is the point guard of the future on this team.