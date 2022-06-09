LeBron James says he wants to own NBA team in Las Vegas

Lakers star LeBron James in Las Vegas
LeBron James wants to own an NBA team.

Not just any NBA team.

Uninterrupted:

LeBron:

I want to own a team.

I want to buy a team, for sure.

I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.

Of course, there isn’t an NBA team in Las Vegas. But the city is mentioned most frequently behind Seattle in expansion rumors.

Whenever expansion comes.

That’s the toughest part of LeBron calling his shot like this – the timing. He’s ineligible to own a team while still playing. Once he retires, if another team comes up for sale, would he really wait to make a bid until a hypothetical Las Vegas franchise emerges?

Las Vegas is a glitzy market, and owning a team there sounds cool. But the practicalities of making it happen are challenging.

At least LeBron has two things working in his favor: He’s just 37, and he’s already rich.

(It’s been a long time since “just” preceded LeBron’s age, but that works when discussing billionaires rather than NBA players.)

