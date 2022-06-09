How did you play? Draymond Green: ‘Like s***’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – Draymond Green cut off the question at “Draymond, how do you feel you played?”

“Like s***,” Green said.

No objection here.

Green’s stats (two points on 1-of-4 shooting with four rebounds, three assists, two turnovers and six fouls in the Warriors’ Game 3 loss to the Celtics last night) rarely tell the whole story. But he was unusually unimpactful defensively and worse offensively.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

In the NBA Finals, Draymond Green is allowing 1.24 points per play when he’s the direct defender, which is his worst of any playoff series since 2013-14, per @SecondSpectrum. pic.twitter.com/f3No6dgSbY — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 9, 2022

“I was soft,” Green said. “That’s what was most disappointing to me.”

Golden State has followed Green’s lead emotionally for years. That has remained true in these NBA Finals, the Warriors winning Game 2 behind Green and dropping the surrounding games with him coming up short.

He’ll have another opportunity in Game 4 tomorrow.

“I trust Draymond as much as I trust anybody,” Warriors coach Kerr said. “You know, he always bounces back from losses and from tough nights individually. He’ll be back on Friday.”