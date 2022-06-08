LeBron says of teams left he would want to play for the Warriors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James is a big Stephen Curry fan. Here’s what he said back in April.

“Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game… I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena.”

In the promo for the latest edition of “The Shop” — the celebrities talk to each other show set in a barber shop that LeBron and his Springhill Company produce for HBO — LeBron is asked who he would want to play for of the team’s left.

“It’d be Golden State.”

Then the promo cuts to the better line.

“I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond [Green]. I love when somebody cuss me out.”

I’m not sure you need to play for the Warriors to get in a pissing match with Draymond Green. He’s equal opportunity.

There’s no new ground here. LeBron has as high a basketball IQ as anyone in the league right now and he appreciates the way the Warriors play — the constant motion on and off the ball to break a defense down. The passing. The Warriors are not simply Stephen Curry in isolation, they have built a system to take advantage of his gravity, but they play their system and the role players benefit from it. Plus, they defend at a high level. LeBron gets that.

This does not mean LeBron is trying to force his way to the Warriors. Just stop that talk now. One note about LeBron’s future, however: whether LeBron signs an extension with the Lakers this August when he is eligible will say a lot about what he thinks of the direction and future of that franchise.