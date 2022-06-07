Reports: Jazz willing to talk Rudy Gobert trade, not Donovan Mitchell trade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jazz don’t want to trade Donovan Mitchell. Not even after he leaked discontent in the aftermath of Quin Snyder’s resignation.

Utah’s insistence on keeping Rudy Gobert, on the other hand…

Tony Jones of The Athletic:

League sources say multiple teams have called the Jazz to inquire about the trade availability of Mitchell, only to be given a firm no.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

The Jazz have been one of the more active teams during early offseason trade conversations in recent weeks, most notably featuring All-Star center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Utah has not entertained rival teams’ overtures to steal away All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, sources said, but the Jazz front office has engaged various teams in Gobert discussions.

Mitchell would probably have to request a trade to get traded (possible). Though there might be a logic to potentially selling high on the 25-year-old, the Jazz seem totally committed to building around him. (Plus, this isn’t necessarily Mitchell’s peak value.)

Utah has also shown desire to have multiple All-Stars when hosting the All-Star game next year. But after repeated playoff disappointments and tension between Mitchell and Gobert, a willingness to explore Gobert trades is certainly logical.

The risk: Hearing his name in trade rumors adversely affects Gobert, who has shown to be sensitive, if not traded. (Unless he wants to get dealt.)

That’s probably worth the risk, though. Gobert is an excellent player who’ll draw interest. But he’ll turn 30 this month and is on an expensive contract. The Jazz might find player(s) who mesh better with Mitchell.