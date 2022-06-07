Report: Kings will listen to offers for No. 4 pick in NBA draft

With pressure on new coach Mike Brown — and the front office led by GM Monte McNair — to end Sacramento’s historic playoff drought, there has been an expectation around the league the Kings were open for business with the No. 4 pick in the draft.

If the Kings can get an All-Star or high-quality rotation player who can provide depth alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis and help them win now, while moving back in the draft, that might be an offer difficult to turn down.

Now comes word from long-time Kings reporter James Ham that Sacramento will indeed listen to offers for the No. 4 pick.