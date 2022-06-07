Former Blazers coach Stotts, Knicks assistant Bryant headline list Jazz coaching interviews

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What are the Jazz seeking in their next coach? An experienced hand that can quickly get a veteran team playing at a high level (and hopefully contending)? A coach whose strengths are in player development to help build for the future? A defensive-focused coach? One who can innovate the offense?

Who the Jazz hire as their next head coach will tell us a lot about Danny Ainge’s plans for the organization. For now, they are casting a wide net for interviews, which will include former Trail Blazers boss Terry Stotts and current Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, reports Andrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: The Jazz received permission to interview several assistant coaches for head job, including Johnnie Bryant (Knicks), Will Hardy (Celtics), Charles Lee (Bucks), and Joe Mazzulla (Celtics). Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and Terry Stotts will interview too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2022

The list will grow longer with assistants and former head coaches; expect a lengthy, wide-open process. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2022

Stotts — a finalist for the Lakers’ job that went to Darvin Ham — is considered an early frontrunner because he is a high-level offensive coach. He led the Trail Blazers to eight straight playoff appearances, plus had a strong relationship with star Damian Lillard. If the goal is to win now and maximize what Donovan Mitchell brings to the table, Stotts is a solid choice.

Bryant is reportedly the favorite of Mitchell (they share an agent in CAA). Mitchell has had a lot of sway in the organization and clearly expects to have a voice on the new hire. How much of one Ainge gives him remains to be seen.

The new coach will replace Quin Snyder, who stepped away after eight years at the helm in Utah.

The Jazz are shaking up the roster this offseason, which reportedly could include a trade of center Rudy Gobert but not Mitchell. Which coach the Jazz hire will point the direction with what direction the front office wants to take the roster.