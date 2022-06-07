Draymond Green to Grant Williams: ‘You’re not me. You want to be me’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green pushed the Warriors to victory, pushed referees to their limit and pushed Grant Williams‘ buttons.

Before these Finals began, the Celtics forward recalled the 2015 Finals, when Golden State beat the Cavaliers.

“I was going for the Warriors then, back in the day, because I’m a Draymond guy,” Williams said. “That was a fun moment for me because my teammates were all going for LeBron. Like Admiral Schofield, who plays with the Magic, all these guys were betting on the Cavs. When they beat them, I talked so much trash for a week.”

Williams said he modeled his game after Green. By the time Williams left Tennessee for the 2019 NBA Draft, comparisons to Green were commonplace.

Sunday, Green unleashed some vicious trash talk toward Williams: “You’re not me. You want to be me.”

Draymond talking that talk to Grant Williams 🍿 👀 (h/t @WarriorsComms) pic.twitter.com/bVMJzJV8ex — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2022

Green is ruthless.

(That’s a compliment here.)