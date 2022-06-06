Report: Donovan Mitchell unsettled and unnerved with Jazz coach Quin Snyder resigning

By Jun 6, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
Donovan Mitchell and Quin Snyder at Utah Jazz v New York Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Quin Snyder is leaving the Jazz.

Will Donovan Mitchell – already caught up in trade rumors – follow the coach from Utah?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder’s departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future,” sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder’s decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed,” sources told ESPN.

There is no way Mitchell is surprised. Talk of Snyder leaving has been swirling for months.

Which makes me question how unsettled and unnerved Mitchell really is.

I see a few possibilities:

  • Mitchell is using Snyder’s resignation as a pretext for a trade request he was going to make anyway. Mitchell doesn’t want to be seen as bailing on/having failed in Utah when the situation has been basically exactly what he signed up for with his contract extension. If he can frame his departure as a response to Snyder leaving, Mitchell can pin the move on the situation changing on him rather than him changing the situation.
  • Mitchell is embellishing his reaction to Snyder leaving a tribute to the coach. If Snyder leaving is seen as mattering so much to Mitchell, that’d say something about Snyder’s importance.
  • Mitchell is threatening the Jazz to gain more control within the organization. Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune connected the CAA dots:

I still doubt Mitchell gets traded this offseason. Utah definitely doesn’t want to trade him. The Jazz have built around him and will likely continue to try to appease him, perhaps hiring Johnnie Bryant or another Mitchell-approved coach.

But this leak ought to at least somewhat raise the alarm level.

