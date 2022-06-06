Pat Riley at age 77: “I can do more push-ups than you can right now”

Pat Riley press conferences are the best.

That’s partly because he’s forgotten more about basketball than you and I will ever know. It’s part that he’s as intense and competitive today as he was when he coached Magic Johnson. And it’s in part because he has reached an age and station in life where he just doesn’t give a… well, you know. He will say anything.

So when he was asked Monday at a Heat press conference if he planned on retiring anytime soon, we got the answer of the day.

"I'm 77 years old, and right now I can do more push-ups than you can do right now. You wanna go to the mat, let's go." Pat Riley 😂 pic.twitter.com/bXtkr0k37T — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) June 6, 2022

Another highlights from the Heat press conference was Riley talking about dragons.

Pat Riley: I feel an obligation to finish this build. We got a great great player in Jimmy Butler. We put together a team that got to the Eastern Conference Finals and it was bitter. It was a bitter loss. The dragon hasn't left my body yet from that loss. pic.twitter.com/sBYR8bhcI1 — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) June 6, 2022

As for actual basketball news, the Heat will look for upgrades but Riley said they were close to winning it all this year and could run it back with some internal improvement. That would mean Bam Adebayo taking the next step in his career and getting more shots, bringing back P.J. Tucker, and Kyle Lowry being in better shape.

Riley makes clear he wants to keep Tucker. Says Heat to speak to Oladipo agent. On Lowry conditioning: "He definitely is going to have to address that and it will be addressed. I definitely think he can be in better shape. We'll address it and try to help him.” — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 6, 2022

Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro let it be known he wants to start next season. Riley wants him to earn it, and improve his defense.