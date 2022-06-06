Draymond Green: ‘I’ve earned deferential treatment’ from referees

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Draymond Green got a technical foul early in Game 2 of the NBA Finals then spent the rest of the competitive portion of the game practically daring the referees to call a second technical and eject him. At one point, he got into an altercation with Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, who described it as “He tried to pull my pants down.”

Still, Green avoided a second technical foul.

Green on ESPN:

This is the NBA Finals. Like I said, I wear my badge of honor. It’s not that I’m saying they necessarily treat me different. I’ve earned deferential treatment. And I enjoy that. I embrace that. But I’m never going to let someone stand over me. I’m a man first. My kids are in the stands. I don’t play those types of games. So whatever happens at that point happens.

Green has earned deferential treatment – by acting so wildly over the years. Referees tend to punish a player only for exceeding whatever line he has established himself. Green has successfully pushed his line so far beyond the normal bounds of decorum.

He gets superstar calls on extracurriculars. Green is the Michael Jordan of complaining to officials and antagonizing opponents. Like it or not, that’s how it works.

But Green plays a dangerous game. It takes only one official not to grant him extra leeway, and he could miss crucial time. It has burned him before. Multiple times.

Yet, Green refuses to adjust. As his overly proud – and faulty – description of the incident with Brown reveals.

Green rested his legs on Brown then pushed Brown all before Brown stood over Green. That’s when Brown stood up to confront Green. Brown stood over Green only because Green stayed down on the floor so long.

Should Draymond have been ejected here? pic.twitter.com/gEiIij9dnD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 6, 2022

Green shouldn’t turn off his passion. It has helped him and Golden State far more than it has hurt. If it comes with negative side effects, so be it.

But Green is playing with fire expecting deferential treatment, especially with one technical foul already. If a ref ever ejects him in a key moment, you can bet Green will react with total shock – even though it’s so easy to see coming.

Draymond Green got a technical foul early in Game 2 of the NBA Finals then spent the rest of the competitive portion of the game practically daring the referees to call a second technical and eject him. At one point, he got into an altercation with Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, who described it as “He tried to pull my pants down.”

Still, Green avoided a second technical foul.

Green on ESPN:

This is the NBA Finals. Like I said, I wear my badge of honor. It’s not that I’m saying they necessarily treat me different. I’ve earned deferential treatment. And I enjoy that. I embrace that. But I’m never going to let someone stand over me. I’m a man first. My kids are in the stands. I don’t play those types of games. So whatever happens at that point happens.

Green has earned deferential treatment – by acting so wildly over the years. Referees tend to punish a player only for exceeding whatever line he has established himself. Green has successfully pushed his line so far beyond the normal bounds of decorum.

He gets superstar calls on extracurriculars. Green is the Michael Jordan of complaining to officials and antagonizing opponents. Like it or not, that’s how it works.

But Green does play a dangerous game. It takes only one official not to grant him extra leeway, and he could miss crucial time. It has burned him before. Multiple times.

Yet, Green refuses to adjust. As his overly proud – and faulty – description of the incident with Brown reveals.

Green rested his legs on Brown then pushed Brown all before Brown stood over Green. That’s when Brown stood up to confront Green. Brown stood over Green only because Green stayed down on the floor so long.

Should Draymond have been ejected here? pic.twitter.com/gEiIij9dnD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 6, 2022

Green shouldn’t turn off his passion. It has helped him and Golden State far more than it has hurt. If it comes with negative side effects, so be it.

But Green is playing with fire expecting deferential treatment, especially with one technical foul already. If a ref ever ejects him in a key moment, you can bet Green will react with total shock – even though it’s so easy to see coming.