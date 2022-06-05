Watch Jordan Poole drain near half-court shot to cap off Warriors 35-point third

By Jun 5, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO — It’s been a rough NBA Finals for Jordan Poole. He was 4-of-13 shooting on offense and getting targeted on defense. It looked like Gary Payton II might start getting his minutes.

Then Poole did this to end the third quarter.

Warriors fans outside the Chase Center LOVED it — and the reaction inside the building was pretty much the same.

That shot capped off a 35-14 third quarter for Golden State, continuing the trend of the Warriors being hot in the third and the Celtics struggling in that frame. The difference between Game 1 from Game 2 is the Warriors were not about to let that lead slip away this time.

