Watch Jordan Poole drain near half-court shot to cap off Warriors 35-point third

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s been a rough NBA Finals for Jordan Poole. He was 4-of-13 shooting on offense and getting targeted on defense. It looked like Gary Payton II might start getting his minutes.

Then Poole did this to end the third quarter.

HALF-COURT POOLE PARTY 💦 pic.twitter.com/iKmG8lX8Bg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

Warriors fans outside the Chase Center LOVED it — and the reaction inside the building was pretty much the same.

Thrive City is loving the Poole Party 💦 pic.twitter.com/faUoCee8rR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

That shot capped off a 35-14 third quarter for Golden State, continuing the trend of the Warriors being hot in the third and the Celtics struggling in that frame. The difference between Game 1 from Game 2 is the Warriors were not about to let that lead slip away this time.