Warriors’ Andre Iguodala out for Game 2, opens up rotation spot

SAN FRANCISCO — Andre Iguodala, who played 12 minutes off the bench for the Warriors in Game 1, is out for Game 2 due to knee soreness, the team announced.

“His knee swelled up on him yesterday afternoon and so yeah, he’ll be out tonight and day-to-day,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Andre received a loud ovation from Dub Nation when he checked in 👏 pic.twitter.com/1HRMf0FlmC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 3, 2022

That opens up a spot in the rotation that could be filled by Gary Payton II, who again is cleared to play in Game 2. Payton was cleared for Game 1 but did not see the court.

“I didn’t feel comfortable in Game 1 playing him because it didn’t appear that he was healthy enough to play…” Kerr said. “But it’s literally been a day-to-day thing, and he’s made some improvement the last couple of days and I anticipate getting him out there tonight.”

The Celtics announced Robert Williams III is available for Game 2. That is not a surprise, he started and played 24 minutes in Game 1, but with his knee issues following surgery, he is listed as questionable for each game.