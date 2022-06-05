Rumor: Miami Heat would “love” to trade for Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley turned out to be what the Timberwolves needed. They traded for him last summer and he brought a defensive intensity and swagger to Minnesota that had been lacking, leading a league average defense (a big step forward) on a team that made the playoffs for only the second time since 2005.

A lot of other teams could use what Beverly brought to the Timberwolves. With him on an affordable expiring contract ($13 million next season), plus a new front office in Minnesota led by Tim Connelly, Beverley trade rumors are bouncing around the league. One of them is the Miami Heat’s interest, reports Rayn Aston at Heavy.com.

“The Heat would love to get Patrick Beverley. The Timberwolves, obviously, they love what he brought last year, but if they could sell high, they might be willing to give him up. They have a new regime [ex-Nuggets president Tim Connelly] there, so they can look at things a little more realistically.”

Beverley brought a lot to the Timberwolves this past season, they would need to be blown away by an offer to consider it. However, the logic for trading Beverley now is that he is 33, has a lengthy injury history (he missed 24 games last season, the fewest he missed in the previous three years), and this is a chance to sell high. Beverley averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 assists a game last season and shot 34.3% from 3.

If Miami is looking for more secondary perimeter shot creation and scoring next to Jimmy Butler, is Beverley the guy they chase?

What would a trade even look like between Minnesota and Miami? Well, that depends on what the new Timberwolves front office thinks of very available Duncan Robinson.

“If Minnesota put a future first-round pick, 2025 or something, and a role player like Jarrod Vanderbilt, with Miami sending back Duncan Robinson and one of their young bench guys, like [Omer] Yurtseven…”

Minnesota likely wouldn’t throw in a first-round pick, unless they were as high as the Heat are on Robinson… and nobody seems as high as the Heat on Robinson.

Maybe it’s not Miami, but expect a lot of Beverley trade rumors this summer.