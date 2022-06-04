Garland says he wants Sexton to stay with Cavaliers; Pistons, other teams lurking

High on the list of “players likely to change teams” this summer is the Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton. Cleveland has its point guard of the future in Darius Garland, Sexton was “very available” in trade talks last offseason, and the sides are reportedly millions of dollars per year apart on an offer for next season. Sexton is a restricted free agent and teams are lining up to make an offer, including the Pistons and Pacers.

Garland, however, would like Sexton to stay, reports Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“That’s out of my control,” Garland said when asked by cleveland.com his feelings on the Cavs re-signing Sexton, the fourth-year guard who is ahead of schedule and doesn’t have any restrictions in his recovery from a torn meniscus. “But I hope so for sure.”

Sexton and Garland are tight off the court — they are vacationing together this summer — but not a smooth fit on it, partly because they are both 6’1″, which makes for an undersized backcourt defensively. With other guys to pay such as Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Garland himself, the Cavaliers may not match an offer in the range Sexton wants.

Sources tell cleveland.com Sexton is expected to have “multiple” suitors. While the Washington Wizards may have interest in a sign-and-trade, Detroit and Indiana are viewed as the biggest threats. At least one member of Cleveland’s front office wonders if the Pistons will make Sexton a priority, especially if Dallas retains prized free agent Jalen Brunson.

Sexton averaged 24.3 points per game two seasons ago, although his ball-dominant style frustrated teammates at times. He missed all but 11 games last season due to a torn meniscus that required surgery. How well he would fit as a secondary shot creator with Cade Cuningham in Detroit or Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana is up for debate.

But Sexton will get offers this summer.