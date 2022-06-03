Trail Blazers: ‘The team remains not for sale’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky are reportedly offering more than $2 billion to buy the Portland Trail Blazers.

But the Jody Allen-owned franchise says its not for sale. Not that Knight and Smolinisky are deterred.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Blazers statement: An offer was made by Phil Knight. The team remains not for sale. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2022

Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Alan Smolinisky have delivered a written offer of more than $2 billion to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers and plan to remain aggressive in acquiring the team, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Allen reportedly must sell the franchise as a condition of her late brother’s, Paul Allen’s, trust. However, she has 10 years from his 2018 death to do so, according to Seattle writer Art Thiel:

Ultra-rich people and their lawyers, locally and nationally, know the Vulcan trust's requirement to sell Paul Allen's assets is within 10 years of his 2018 death. Seahawks/Blazers could be sold at any time should a take-or-leave blockbuster be offered. — Art Thiel (@Art_Thiel) May 25, 2022

So whether or not the team is currently for sale is probably semantics – or, maybe more accurately, a negotiating tactic.

Still, the Trail Blazers didn’t have to issue such a strong public statement. Maybe Jody Allen doesn’t care about looking slightly foolish if she actually soon sells the team. But the statement suggests to me that she is truly disinclined to sell now.