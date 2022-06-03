Trail Blazers: ‘The team remains not for sale’

By Jun 3, 2022, 7:30 AM EDT
Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky are reportedly offering more than $2 billion to buy the Portland Trail Blazers.

But the Jody Allen-owned franchise says its not for sale. Not that Knight and Smolinisky are deterred.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Alan Smolinisky have delivered a written offer of more than $2 billion to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers and plan to remain aggressive in acquiring the team, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Allen reportedly must sell the franchise as a condition of her late brother’s, Paul Allen’s, trust. However, she has 10 years from his 2018 death to do so, according to Seattle writer Art Thiel:

So whether or not the team is currently for sale is probably semantics – or, maybe more accurately, a negotiating tactic.

Still, the Trail Blazers didn’t have to issue such a strong public statement. Maybe Jody Allen doesn’t care about looking slightly foolish if she actually soon sells the team. But the statement suggests to me that she is truly disinclined to sell now.

