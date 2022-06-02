Watch Stephen Curry set NBA Finals record with six 3-pointers in first quarter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry looks like someone who wants that NBA Finals trophy.

He came out on fire in the first quarter of Game 1 — with some help from the Celtics’ defense — and hit 6-of-8 from 3 in the first 12 minutes. That’s an NBA Finals record for most 3-pointers in a quarter.

Steph’s first quarter was unreal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8XikhIZALU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 3, 2022

Curry finished the quarter with 21 points, the most points scored in an NBA Finals by a player since Michael Jordan in 1993.

Steph isn’t human 👽 pic.twitter.com/KQNvwvnVaN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 3, 2022

Curry got some help getting rolling by the Celtics, who made some odd defensive choices to open the game. The Celtics played some drop coverage when Curry came off a high pick — the Celtics’ center dropping back into the paint — which gave Curry room to get off a clean look. A couple of times nobody showed out to cover him. Giving Curry open looks to open the game could not have been part of Ime Udoka’s game plan.

Despite all that, the Warriors only led by four after one quarter.