Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen is reportedly approaching a sale of the franchise.

Maybe to Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus written offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that's overseeing ownership of team. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2022

For what it’s worth, Forbes valued the Trail Blazers at $2.05 billion in October.

There wasn’t much thought the Trail Blazers would move from Portland. Expansion appears far more likely to put teams in Seattle in Las Vegas. But with Nike headquartered near Portland, Knight buying the team would make it even more certain the Trail Blazers stay.

If they complete the purchase quickly enough, Knight and Smolinsky could have a say in how the Trail Blazers build from here – whether to offer Damian Lillard a contract extension and, presuming they keep him, how to assemble his supporting cast.