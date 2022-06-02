Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky offering $2B+ to buy Trail Blazers

By Jun 2, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
Phil Knight at Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen is reportedly approaching a sale of the franchise.

Maybe to Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

For what it’s worth, Forbes valued the Trail Blazers at $2.05 billion in October.

There wasn’t much thought the Trail Blazers would move from Portland. Expansion appears far more likely to put teams in Seattle in Las Vegas. But with Nike headquartered near Portland, Knight buying the team would make it even more certain the Trail Blazers stay.

If they complete the purchase quickly enough, Knight and Smolinsky could have a say in how the Trail Blazers build from here – whether to offer Damian Lillard a contract extension and, presuming they keep him, how to assemble his supporting cast.

