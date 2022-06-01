Rumor: Brogdon, Conley possible trade targets in Wizards’ search for point guard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Wizards have Bradley Beal as their No. 1 option, an elite shot creator and scorer, and they have added Kristaps Porzingis to help space the floor, score a little inside, and provide some defense at the rim. If those two can stay healthy — a big “if” — Washington has a couple of key pieces of a playoff team.

What they need is a floor general point guard to help run the show. Spencer Dinwiddie was not that guy (although he found his role in Dallas).

At The Athletic, Josh Robbins and John Hollinger speculated on where the Wizards might turn to get a point guard.

Two veterans I think the Wizards might want to kick the tires on in free agency are Eric Bledsoe and Ricky Rubio. Rubio is coming off another knee injury, and his shooting is suspect, but he can really run an offense and might be available for the full MLE. Portland is almost certain to waive Bledsoe, but he submitted a decent half-season for the Clippers, and his defensive ability would certainly help in D.C.

However, a trade is the more likely avenue to fill the point guard spot.

Malcolm Brogdon and Mike Conley are probably the two most realistic trade possibilities for the Wizards. Of the two, Brogdon would likely be preferable because he’s younger than Conley and has D.C.-area roots. His contract is also locked in for the next three years at $22 million and change per season. The only negative is he’s had trouble staying healthy the past couple of years. To match his salary, Washington would need to guarantee Caldwell-Pope’s full $14 million for next year and then send him along with at least $3 million in filler. (The Wizards could get there by guaranteeing Ish Smith’s deal and including him in the trade.)

The challenge is Indiana will have multiple suitors for Brogdon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith will not be enough of a trade package to interest the Pacers. Hollinger suggests Rui Hachimura and a future second-round pick, although the Pacers may ask for a future first-rounder.

Other point guards may become available; things are constantly shifting during NBA free agency.

One thing that will happen this summer is the Wizards will get themselves a point guard.