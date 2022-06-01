Kevin Durant and Draymond Green disagreed about something and NBA Twitter ran with it

Some people really want a blood feud between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, going back to Green’s heat of the moment, “we don’t need you to win comments” in 2019.

Durant and Green have sat down and talked it out face-to-face, like adults do. It’s all good between them — they won a gold medal together last summer. But both like to stir things up on Twitter… so here we go on Tuesday.

Collin Cowherd was on the Draymond Green Show podcast and talked about if Stephen Curry needs a Finals MVP to validate or top off his career (which is a ridiculous question/debate). For context, here is Green’s full answer (courtesy JilJungJukk at Reddit NBA).

‘Kevin Durant was absolutely incredible in those Finals runs as you know, you watched it we all watched it. Kevin Durant was absolutely insane, Steph Curry got double teamed probably seven times the amount that KD did in a given series. So, when you watch those games and you say ‘Ah his numbers could be a little down he’s facing a double team’ and by the way this isn’t a double team from the Orlando Magic, this is a double team from a team that’s playing in the Finals, which we know if you’re in the Finals you’re gonna have a good defense…These are real double teams, this ain’t some team that’s throwing together a game plan the night before and then rolling their players out there that can’t play half dead. This is elite teams throwing elite defenders at guys..and the impact that he has on the game, if you don’t understand basketball, not understand the stat sheet if you don’t understand basketball, which most people don’t, then, yeah you’re going to come out and you’re gonna say he needs to validate that by a Finals MVP.’

Green’s point is correct: Even during the Durant era in Golden State, the Warriors’ offense was built around the impact of Curry’s gravity. Also, as a side note, Durant unquestionably was the best player on the court in those two Finals he won and deserved the Finals MVP awards.

As NBA Twitter is want to do, the only vaguely controversial thing said was pulled out of context and KD was sneak tagged. He responded.

From my view of it, this is 100% false… https://t.co/of6pFJUfvi — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 31, 2022

To which Draymond responded, and now there was a back and forth — but without any animosity.

You have to learn to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ. https://t.co/2dU2MleteJ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 31, 2022

Oh I seen it my brethren, I appreciate the compliments but I disagree with what u said about double teams that’s all. I love the show https://t.co/6M18Ez1Vpr — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 31, 2022

Nothing to see here, move along.

There is actual high-level basketball about to be played. But if you’d rather re-litigate who should get the most credit for a championship four years ago, have at it.