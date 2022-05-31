Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kings hired Mike Brown. The Lakers are hiring Darvin Ham.

What about the other NBA team that fired its coach this year, the Hornets?

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

At this juncture, former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson are widely believed to be the final names under serious consideration to replace James Borrego. No candidate has met with Charlotte principal governor Michael Jordan, sources said, believed to be the final step in the Hornets’ search process. That round of interviews could begin as early as this week after Jordan returns from an out of market vacation.

Both D’Antoni (Rockets) and Atkinson (Nets) did well overall in their last head-coaching jobs. D’Antoni is a proven offensive strategist who accentuates floor spacing (as long as his players meet a minimum level of fit). Atkinson has shown to be adept at developing young players.

On a certain level, Charlotte must make a philosophical choice. Is the priority the immediate boost D’Antoni is more likely to provide or the long-term growth in players like LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington that Atkinson is more likely to foster?

Of course, it’s not so simple. Players can develop under D’Antoni. Atkinson can help a team win. The Hornets can’t just typecast these coaches. The organization should take a holistic view of what D’Antoni and Atkinson would bring.

Whenever Michael Jordan returns from vacation.