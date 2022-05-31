PBT Podcast: Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals preview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics vs. the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Title.

There are fascinating storylines for franchise history on both sides, and the coaches will be playing chess with the player matchups. Stephen Curry with Marcus Smart on him, Jayson Tatum guarded by Andrew Wiggins, and is Jordan Poole the X-factor?

Kurt Helin of NBCSports.com and Mark Medina of NBA.com break down the Finals matchup, the history, and what it means for both franchises — and both predict a seven-game series.

