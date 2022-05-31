Embiid has expected thumb surgery, also has left index finger procedure

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

During the 76ers first-round series against the Raptors, Joel Embiid decided to play through his torn ligaments in his thumb and put off the inevitable surgery until the offseason. The injury — nor the orbital bone fracture that forced Embiid to wear a mask didn’t slow him down much, Embiid averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds a game in the postseason.

Tuesday, Embiid had the expected surgery, the team announced.

However, the 76ers added that Embiid had a procedure on his left index finger. That was unexpected. From Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Embiid’s left index finger injury never appeared on the the Sixers’ postseason injury reports. He did have tape around his left index and middle fingers after the team beat the Heat in Game 3.

Neither procedure is expected to linger and Embiid should be 100% for training camp in the fall.

Embiid led the NBA in scoring this season, averaging 30.6 points a game, plus he added 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists a night. Philadelphia won 51 games and finished as the No. 4 seed in the East, advancing to the second round of the playoffs, where the Heat eliminated them.