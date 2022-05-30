With Celtics in NBA Finals, Al Horford gets extra $5M of salary guaranteed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seeking more money and winning, Al Horford left the Celtics in 2019. He signed a four-year contract with the 76ers that’d be worth $97 million-$109 million. The range hinged on whether he made the NBA Finals, won a championship.

Back with Boston, Horford is headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.

As a result, an extra $5 million of his salary for next season has become guaranteed.

Horford never fit with Philadelphia as hoped. He got traded to the Thunder, who gave him practically no chance of playoff success. The Celtics reacquired Horford last summer in part because of his cheaper contract.

But Boston’s savings next season will be limited due to this playoff run – one boosted by Horford himself.

If not making the Finals, the Celtics could’ve chosen between keeping Horford at $26.5 million or paying him $14.5 million to go away (either as a single cap hit next season or stretched into $4,833,333 cap hits each of the next three seasons). I probably would’ve just kept him. But there was a discussion to be had.

Now, the choice is keeping Horford at $26.5 million or paying him $19.5 million to go away (again, either as a single cap hit next season or stretched into $6.5 million cap hits each of the next three seasons). That seems like an easier call to keep Horford. He can take the decision completely out of Boston’s hands, though.

If the Celtics win the title, the final $7 million of his salary for next season would become guaranteed.