Teenage American tennis phenom Coco Grauff advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open Sunday with a straight-sets win over No. 31 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 6-0 a (you can catch every serve and sliding volley on the clay on Peacock).
Leaving the court, Grauff signed off and had the Miami Heat’s back in advance of Game 7 tonight.
If the Heat perfom as well on Sunday as Grauff did, they will be in the Finals.