Tennis phenom Coco Gauff backs the Heat after win at Roland Garros

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teenage American tennis phenom Coco Grauff advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open Sunday with a straight-sets win over No. 31 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 6-0 a (you can catch every serve and sliding volley on the clay on Peacock).

Leaving the court, Grauff signed off and had the Miami Heat’s back in advance of Game 7 tonight.

If the Heat perfom as well on Sunday as Grauff did, they will be in the Finals.