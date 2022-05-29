Tennis phenom Coco Gauff backs the Heat after win at Roland Garros

By May 29, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT
2022 French Open - Day Eight
Robert Prange/Getty Images
0 Comments

Teenage American tennis phenom Coco Grauff advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open Sunday with a straight-sets win over No. 31 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 6-0 a (you can catch every serve and sliding volley on the clay on Peacock).

Leaving the court, Grauff signed off and had the Miami Heat’s back in advance of Game 7 tonight.

If the Heat perfom as well on Sunday as Grauff did, they will be in the Finals.

Here's more on the Heat

2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Game 7, Celtics vs. Heat: Three things to watch for that will decide who...
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six
Miami Heat fined $25,000 for ” bench decorum” issues during Game...
Max Strus in 2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Heat’s Max Strus goofily loses mouthpiece while celebrating