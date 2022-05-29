Game 7 all hands on deck: Heat’s Herro, Celtics Smart and Williams cleared to play

By May 29, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s Game 7, the winner moves on to the NBA Finals, loser goes fishing.

Which means no holding back — anyone close to healthy enough to play suits up. Which means the Heat’s Tyler Herro and the Celtics Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III will play.

Herro missed the last three games with a groin injury, and the Heat missed his shooting and shot creation.

Williams has been playing through a sore knee (he had it scoped) and had to sit out the fourth quarter of Game 6. Boston’s defense is markedly better with him on the floor. Ime Udoka said before the game there is no minutes restrictions on any of his players today.

Maybe one of these healthy players will decide Game 7, but at least both teams will be healthy.

Here's more on the Celtics

2022 French Open - Day Eight
Tennis phenom Coco Gauff backs the Heat after win at Roland Garros
2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Game 7, Celtics vs. Heat: Three things to watch for that will decide who...
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six
Miami Heat fined $25,000 for ” bench decorum” issues during Game...