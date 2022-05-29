Game 7 all hands on deck: Heat’s Herro, Celtics Smart and Williams cleared to play

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s Game 7, the winner moves on to the NBA Finals, loser goes fishing.

Which means no holding back — anyone close to healthy enough to play suits up. Which means the Heat’s Tyler Herro and the Celtics Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III will play.

#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s Game 7 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 29, 2022

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE

Robert Williams – AVAILABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2022

Herro missed the last three games with a groin injury, and the Heat missed his shooting and shot creation.

Williams has been playing through a sore knee (he had it scoped) and had to sit out the fourth quarter of Game 6. Boston’s defense is markedly better with him on the floor. Ime Udoka said before the game there is no minutes restrictions on any of his players today.

Maybe one of these healthy players will decide Game 7, but at least both teams will be healthy.