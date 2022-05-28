Tunisia’s US Monastir wins 2022 Basketball Africa League crown, defeating Angola’s Petro de Luanda

Led by former University of Memphis standout Michael Dixon and former UConn big man Ater Majok, Tunisia’s US Monastir came from behind to win the 2022 Basketball Africa League title, defeating Angola’s Petro de Luanda 83-72 in the championship game.

Monastir — who lost in the championship game of the BAL last year — was down 40-33 at the half and had cut that deficit to two but was still down entering the fourth quarter.

Dixon, who had 21 points to lead US Monastir in the championship game, won the BAL MVP award, named after Hakeem Olajuwon. Dixon averaged 16.5 points and 4.1 assists a game during the regular season.

Gerson Gonçalves, the two-time Angolan league MVP, finished with 28 points to lead Petro de Luanda. His coach, José Neto, was named the BAL coach of the year.

US Monastir had advanced to the title game by knocking off defending BAL champion Zamalek of Egypt.

