LeBron, Antetokounmpo, NBA world reacts to Lakers hiring Darvin Ham

By May 28, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
2022 NBA Playoffs - Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Davin Ham is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

A tough-as-nails former player who paid his dues as an assistant, hiring Ham has shades of the Ime Udoka hiring in Boston — and that has worked out brilliantly. Ham carved out a career as an NBA player, won a ring with the 2004 Pistons, and has a reputation both as a player’s coach and a guy players fear just a little bit. He can command a locker room, even one with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, maybe Russell Westbrook, and other veterans and hold them accountable. The Lakers need that — and a coach who can do this.

Speaking of LeBron, he was pumped about the hire.

Ham had spent the last few years as the Bucks’ lead assistant next to Mike Budenholzer, and Giannis Antetokounmpo told Adrian Wojnarowski he couldn’t be happier for Ham.

Other Bucks players and players from around the league reacted to the news of Ham’s hiring by the Lakers with nothing but love for the new coach.

