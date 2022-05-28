LeBron, Antetokounmpo, NBA world reacts to Lakers hiring Darvin Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Davin Ham is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

A tough-as-nails former player who paid his dues as an assistant, hiring Ham has shades of the Ime Udoka hiring in Boston — and that has worked out brilliantly. Ham carved out a career as an NBA player, won a ring with the 2004 Pistons, and has a reputation both as a player’s coach and a guy players fear just a little bit. He can command a locker room, even one with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, maybe Russell Westbrook, and other veterans and hold them accountable. The Lakers need that — and a coach who can do this.

Fun fact: New Lakers coach Darvin Ham once shattered a backboard pic.twitter.com/THrfsuzEft — Overtime (@overtime) May 28, 2022

Speaking of LeBron, he was pumped about the hire.

So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022

Ham had spent the last few years as the Bucks’ lead assistant next to Mike Budenholzer, and Giannis Antetokounmpo told Adrian Wojnarowski he couldn’t be happier for Ham.

On the Lakers hiring of Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Giannis Antetokounmpo tells ESPN: “I’m so happy for him. He’s the right fit for them. He keeps it real with you. No BS at all. It’s about damn time. He deserves it more than anyone.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

Other Bucks players and players from around the league reacted to the news of Ham’s hiring by the Lakers with nothing but love for the new coach.

Coach Ham congrats OG 🤞🏿💯 https://t.co/5f9jfBOAKc — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) May 28, 2022

I’m very happy for my guy DHam!!

Huge congrats on the Lakers spot✊🏿💯 — Thon Maker ™ (@ThonMaker14) May 28, 2022

This major🤯🔥.. Congrats D Ham ! ! https://t.co/9b6PFOYPGZ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 28, 2022

Congrats to Darvin Ham… He waited his turn and did everything the right way!!! Great hire for Laker Nation…💯💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) May 28, 2022