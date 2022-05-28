Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Butler had a f***ing incredible game last night: 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lead the Heat – who were facing elimination – over the Celtics Boston.

Asked to describe Butler’s game, Kyle Lowry said, “f***ing incredible.”

Lowry then immediately gasped and moved to cover his mouth, adding “My bad, my bad. Aye, listen, don’t fine me, NBA. That was by mistake. That was really by mistake. I promise.” Meanwhile Butler urged the league to fine his teammate:

The NBA has fined players more frequently for profanity lately, especially for using the f-word. But the league’s fines seem fairly arbitrary. So, who knows whether Lowry will get penalized?

Really, swearing wasn’t the most offensive thing Lowry did last night. His closeout from the bench on Al Horford was an egregious violation:

Kyle Lowry playing defense with six fouls. pic.twitter.com/Wkase9usDh — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) May 28, 2022

That should draw a fine.