The Heat beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals last night.

It wasn’t always smooth.

After hitting a big 3-pointer, Max Strus ferociously punched the air. With the exact opposite forcefulness, his mouthpiece trickled out of his mouth. Yet, in a perfect encapsulation of Miami’s do-whatever-it takes grit, he picked it off the floor and popped it right back in: