LeBron makes surprise visit to his I Promise school on final day, reactions priceless

By May 27, 2022, 8:03 AM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
0 Comments

Speaking from experience, kids are already hyped on the final day of school.

But they go crazy if LeBron James walks in the door, as he did on the final day at his I Promise charter school in his native Akron, Ohio.

LeBron helped found the school to give the underserved children where he grew up chances he and many others did not have. He remains involved — and he remains a hero in Akron, where the reactions to his arrival for the day are priceless.

It meant a lot to LeBron, too.

Check out more on the Lakers

2021 NBA Playoffs - Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets
Lakers asked, but Terry Stotts will not be assistant coach if L.A. hires...
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
Former Laker Slava Medvedenko joins military reserve to help defend native...
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four
NBA world — led by a passionate Steve Kerr — reacts to tragic elementary...