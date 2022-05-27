LeBron makes surprise visit to his I Promise school on final day, reactions priceless

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Speaking from experience, kids are already hyped on the final day of school.

But they go crazy if LeBron James walks in the door, as he did on the final day at his I Promise charter school in his native Akron, Ohio.

Sometimes, there just aren’t words when your hometown hero @kingjames walks into the room. 😮🤪 🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/rJrHkBmHQs — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) May 26, 2022

LeBron helped found the school to give the underserved children where he grew up chances he and many others did not have. He remains involved — and he remains a hero in Akron, where the reactions to his arrival for the day are priceless.

When @KingJames stops by the @IPROMISESchool for a surprise. 🤩🥹 Which reaction was your favorite? 😆 pic.twitter.com/XnVT2IcTHl — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) May 26, 2022

It meant a lot to LeBron, too.