After pricy dinner out in Los Angeles, Antetokounmpo jokes “This city’s not for me”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not caught up in the trappings of being an NBA superstar. Not that he doesn’t enjoy the perks — he has a Dinsney+ movie about his life coming out — but the humble beginnings on the streets in Athens gives him a different perspective of where he is and what he wants to do with his life (and money).

The latest example: Antetokounmpo went out to dinner at the trendy Catch restaurant in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. And, as also happens to celebrities in the hip parts of Los Angeles, he was ambush interviewed by TMZ while walking out the door. When asked about his meal, his response was classically Antetokounmpo.

“Expensive, expensive. This city’s not for me.”

Antetokounmpo is more down-to-earth — after winning the NBA title he went through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru. That’s his style.

If you want to read way too much into his jokes and pretend this would have anything to do with him someday coming to the Lakers or Clippers, knock yourself out. It’s not happening in the next few years, and beyond that the NBA is impossible to predict. Things change fast.

All we know is where Antetokounmpo will not be eating next time he is in L.A. (but there are plenty of Chick-fil-As around the city).