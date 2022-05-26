“Troel” Embiid trolls Heat during loss, and NBA Twitter runs wild with it

Joel Embiid loves to play the troll on social media. As the Celtics pulled away from the Heat in Game 4 Wednesday, Embiid was feeling spicy and decided to jump in the conversation.

Is this series over or the Heat still got a chance? — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

Miami needs another Star — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

That four-word Tweet was a record scratch.

Suddenly parts of NBA Twitter were obsessing over the near-impossible idea that the 76ers would trade the MVP runner up to one of their biggest rivals in the East.

The logic went something like this: Embiid and Butler are tight, and Embiid said it was a mistake for the 76ers (previous management) to let Butler go so they could focus on Ben Simmons. The bro love between Butler and Embiid is mutual. So Embiid would somehow force his way to Miami.

That’s not happening.

Embiid even tried to calm the waters after a while.

Ok y’all are stupid lmao😂😂😂😂 — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

Boston just has too many weapons — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

Could Embiid get frustrated in a couple of years and try to push his way out (he has four years left on his contract, the last of those years is a player option). Maybe. Two years is a couple of lifetimes in the NBA, things change. But nothing is happening yet.

If Embiid does get frustrated, it could tie back to this coming offseason. Philadelphia GM Daryl Morey made a big bet, holding on to a disgruntled Ben Simmons until he could swing a trade for James Harden — who did not live up to expectations in his first half-season in a 76ers uniform. Now Harden can opt out of his contract and be a free agent, and although he almost certainly re-signs with Philadelphia, a max contract is now off the table. Will the Harden contract tie the hands of the 76ers in terms of building a team around their stars? Can Harden be the player the 76ers need him to be to contend? Or does Harden get frustrated with another team and try to push his way out?

The playoffs show Morey has a lot of work to do in Philly. However, that will not include trading Embiid to Miami.