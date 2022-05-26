Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nikola Jokic said he’d sign a five-year super-max extension (projected to be worth between $255 million and $273 million) with the Nuggets this offseason.

Then team president Tim Connelly, who drafted and empowered Jokic, left for the Timberwolves.

How does Jokic feel about Denver now?

Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

Nuggets management has been in touch with Nikola Jokic in the days following Tim Connelly’s stunning departure, and the team’s franchise superstar is comfortable with the direction of the team, a league source told The Denver Post.

It’s remarkable how little drama surrounds Jokic’s decision. Especially considering Denver is not one of the NBA’s more glamorous markets.

Jokic ought to be concerned about the Nuggets’ spending. This is a time in team-building where paying the luxury tax – which owner Stan Kroenke has been loathe to do – could be critical in assembling a championship contender. And Denver was unwilling to pay Connelly? That’s a troubling sign.

Jokic could reject the extension and be eligible for a new super-max deal with the exact same terms as a free agent in 2023. That’d apply pressure to the Nuggets to build around him and keep his options open.

But Jokic can determine his own priorities. It seems he wants to secure the bag now, stay in Denver and hope for the best – Connelly or no Connelly.