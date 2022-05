Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Heat trail the Celtics 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals and look worn down.

Yet, in a season that included an infamous blowup between Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler, Miami made another deep playoff run behind its tremendous culture.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Wes Goldberg of Locked On Heat preview the NBA Finals and discuss the Heat’s present predicament and their future with Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and a potential additional star: