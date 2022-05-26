Miami Heat urge fans to demand commonsense gun laws

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Warriors coach Steve Kerr passionately declared he was sick of moments of silence and exhorted people to do something.

The Heat did something.

After a moment of silence prior to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals last night in Miami, the Heat’s PA announcer made a statement that was strikingly strong for a multi-billion-dollar corporation:

The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for commonsense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit Heat.com/vote to register, and let your voice be heard this fall.

NBA teams continue to rapidly shed their apolitical stances. However, clear limits remain. The Heat did not specify which gun laws they deem to be “commonsense.”