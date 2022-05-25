It’s official: Bulls’ Zach LaVine has arthroscopic surgery on left knee

By May 25, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
0 Comments

This had been expected for a while, but the Bulls made it official on Tuesday: Zach LaVine has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

He is expected to be ready to go before training camp.

LaVine averaged 24.4 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Bulls this season, becoming an All-Star for the second time despite battling knee issues much of the season. LaVine underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy and had fluid drained from his knee around the All-Star break.

LaVine is a free agent this offseason and has said “it’s important to me” that he be given a max contract. The Bulls can offer him up to five years, $212.3 million. However, other teams believe they have a chance to poach him and can offer up to four years, $157 million. LaVine has said he would explore free agency.

Check out more on the Bulls

Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks
Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Jokic headline All-NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers
Rumor: Bulls have “known interest” in 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
Smart, Gobert, Antetokounmpo headline NBA All-Defensive Team