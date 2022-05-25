It’s official: Bulls’ Zach LaVine has arthroscopic surgery on left knee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This had been expected for a while, but the Bulls made it official on Tuesday: Zach LaVine has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Injury Update: Zach LaVine underwent successful left knee arthroscopic surgery on today at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. LaVine is expected to make a full recovery. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 24, 2022

He is expected to be ready to go before training camp.

LaVine averaged 24.4 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Bulls this season, becoming an All-Star for the second time despite battling knee issues much of the season. LaVine underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy and had fluid drained from his knee around the All-Star break.

LaVine is a free agent this offseason and has said “it’s important to me” that he be given a max contract. The Bulls can offer him up to five years, $212.3 million. However, other teams believe they have a chance to poach him and can offer up to four years, $157 million. LaVine has said he would explore free agency.