NBA world — led by a passionate Steve Kerr — reacts to tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde

A gunman marched into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 83 miles west of San Antonio, and killed 18 children and one teacher in another senseless school shooting.

About 375 miles to the north in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks were scheduled to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. But, that felt secondary on Tuesday night as the minds of coaches, players, and the NBA community was the tragic death of so many children.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd starts his pregame press conference by addressing today’s mass shooting in Texas. “We send our condolences to our fellow Texans … we will truly play with heavy hearts tonight.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) May 24, 2022

Jason Kidd: "As coaches, as fathers, we have kids, people in this room have kids. Elementary school, you can just think about what could take place with your family or friends at a school…the news of what is happening, not just here in Texas, but throughout our country is sad." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 25, 2022

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, never one to shy away from speaking his mind on political issues, summed up what many people are feeling on Tuesday.

A very emotional and frustrated Steve Kerr spoke about the shooting in Uvalde, Texas pic.twitter.com/bmQYMskcti — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 24, 2022

“I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today? We can’t sit here and just read about and go, well, let’s have a moment of silence.”

The NBA released this official statement.

The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community. — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2022

Other NBA players from around the league — as well as the Inside the NBA crew — also expressed their support for the families in Uvalde, and their frustration at living in a nation where this keeps happening.

"It's just a sad day for our country." Charles and Ernie react to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/2V3w5ij9fn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2022

The WNBA sends our deepest condolences to the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde Community, and in particular, to the families and friends of the victims of this devastating tragedy. — WNBA (@WNBA) May 24, 2022

Absolutely tragic. We have to do better as a country!! Me and my family are sending prayers to the families affected today at Robb Elementary 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 24, 2022

Praying for a time when going to the grocery store and sending our kids to school will not cause fear and panic. Keeping the families of those lost today in my thoughts. #EndGunViolence — John Wall (@JohnWall) May 24, 2022