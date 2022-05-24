NBA world — led by a passionate Steve Kerr — reacts to tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde

By May 24, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT
A gunman marched into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 83 miles west of San Antonio, and killed 18 children and one teacher in another senseless school shooting.

About 375 miles to the north in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks were scheduled to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. But, that felt secondary on Tuesday night as the minds of coaches, players, and the NBA community was the tragic death of so many children.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, never one to shy away from speaking his mind on political issues, summed up what many people are feeling on Tuesday.

“I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today? We can’t sit here and just read about and go, well, let’s have a moment of silence.”

The NBA released this official statement.

Other NBA players from around the league — as well as the Inside the NBA crew — also expressed their support for the families in Uvalde, and their frustration at living in a nation where this keeps happening.

 