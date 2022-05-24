Bradley Beal reiterates he is leaning toward re-signing with Wizards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Until he picks up a pen and signs the contract, rumors of Bradley Beal joining other teams — the Heat, the 76ers, the Lakers — will not die.

However, Beal said previously it would be “fair to say” he is leaning toward re-signing with Wizards, a five-year max contract worth $246 million.

Beal recently paid to refurbish the public basketball courts at the Banneker Community Center in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington D.C. (near Howard University). Beal spoke to Ava Wallace of the Washington Post about that commitment to the community, and as part of that said his plans have not changed.

Beal said he is still leaning toward signing a multiyear deal with Washington worth roughly $250 million in July, and in the meantime he’s focused on rehab after having his cast removed in late April following season-ending wrist surgery in February. “Surgery was good; recovery went well. Had no issues,” Beal said.

Beal also told Draymond Green he was enjoying the attention and being recruited and, in that podcast interview, didn’t shut the door on leaving the Wizards. That fueled the hopes of fan bases around the league and launched a thousand rumors.

However, league sources have told NBC Sports teams are acting as if they expect Beal to take that big bag from the Wizards. He’s been loyal to Washington to a fault, and that’s a lot of money. Almost every agent would recommend taking the cash now and forcing his way out later if he wants — the contract travels.

But until pen his paper, there will be teams (or other star players) at least taking Beal’s temperature, and the rumors will keep flying.