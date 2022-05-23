Tyler Herro out for Heat-Celtics Game 4, plans to play Game 5

By May 23, 2022, 1:00 PM EDT
Tyler Herro in Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Three
Elsa/Getty Images
The Heat move quickly on their injuries.

Jimmy Butler sat the second half of Miami’s Game 3 win over the Celtics and was almost immediately considered probable for Game 4.

Tyler Herro hasn’t even missed Game 4 yet tonight, but he’s already stating a credible-sounding intent to return in Game 5 Wednesday.

Heat:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Herro’s offensive creation has been vital to Miami at times this season. But not so much in this series.

Jimmy Butler is scoring at an incredibly high level. Bam Adebayo got far more aggressive in the last game. Kyle Lowry has returned from injury and gotten the Heat to play faster, avoiding the halfcourt possessions where Herro is more crucial.

Miami has outscored Boston without Herro on the floor in each game of this series.

Would it be nice to have the Sixth Man of the Year available? Of course. He provides more margin for error.

But the Heat can turn to Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and maybe even Duncan Robinson as backup guards and survive this absence.

