Marcus Smart out due to swollen ankle, Robert Williams III will play for Celtics in Game 4

By May 23, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Three
Elsa/Getty Images
Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart — the first choice to guard Jimmy Butler for the Celtics — will be out for Game 4 due to an ankle injury suffered two days ago in Game 3.

However, center Robert Williams III will play, as will Jayson Tatum, the Celtics announced.

Derrick White will start in place of Smart. Williams and Tatum also will start. Smart also missed Game 1 of this series, and the Celtics missed his defense and steadying influence in that game, which Miami won.

The Heat will be without Tyler Herro for Game 4. However, Jimmy Butler will play after missing the second half of Game 3 with knee inflammation.

The injury occurred early in the third quarter of Game 3 when Smart had a scary fall and needed to be helped back to the locker room.

Smart returned to the court — getting a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd — but the Celtics said there was swelling the day after the game and it was too much for him to suit up and play.

The Heat lead the series 3-1.

