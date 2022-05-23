His NBA peers, and even Doncic was impressed with Wiggins poster dunk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It will go down as the signature play of the Western Conference Finals.

Andrew Wiggins was near the top of the 3-point arc, took a kick-out pass from Stephen Curry, put the ball on the floor, drove the lane, and threw down a massive poster dunk over Luka Doncic.

🚨 WIGGINS POSTER ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tjj7Q7PdPI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Wiggins was initially whistled for an offensive foul on the play, but Steve Kerr challenged it and after the review the foul was taken away and the dunk stood.

Even Doncic himself was impressed with the dunk.

Luka might have been posterized by Wiggins, but he was still impressed 😂 pic.twitter.com/PyhVXMO3Oc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

“That was impressive. I’m not going to lie. I saw the video again, and I was like, ‘Ooof.’ I wish I had those bunnies.”

Wiggins’ NBA peers were impressed with the dunk — and had issues with referee Marc Davis calling that foul in the first place.

That was High School Wigs‼️ — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) May 23, 2022

😳😳😳….. damn wiggs — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) May 23, 2022

Put that poster on the wall #Dubs

Say a prayer for the victim 😂 #bodied — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) May 23, 2022

Andrew WUTTTT???? — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 23, 2022

mark davis really tried to steal the shine on the dunk of the playoffs 😂 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) May 23, 2022

Mark Davis that’s the worst call of your career!!! Smh

Wow Wiggins 🤯🤦🏽‍♂️ — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) May 23, 2022

Wiggins has been the most important player for the Warriors this series, doing a respectable job at the impossible task of guarding Doncic, plus providing consistent offense against a scrambling Mavericks defense. Voted an All-Star starter by the fans this season, this series has helped change the narrative of Wiggins from a disappointing No. 1 pick with a toxic contract to a quality contributor to a team likely headed to the NBA Finals.