Wiggins officially questionable for Game 3 but Kerr expects he will play

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness on the official injury list for the Golden State Warriors heading into Game 3 on Sunday.

However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects Wiggins to play. Here’s what Kerr said in his video press conference on Saturday, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I expect him to play. Technically he’s questionable but we expect him to play.”

Wiggins injured his ankle late in the second quarter but did play most of the second half on it.

Here is the late first half play where Andrew Wiggins twisted his left ankle. It has him questionable for Game 3. Wiggins played 20 second half minutes on it. He's long been one of the most durable players in the league. pic.twitter.com/mLiVmXIOH2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 21, 2022

Wiggins has been critical to the Warriors racing out to a 2-0 series lead, he has been Golden State’s primary defender on Luka Doncic. That led to a rough night in Game 2 when Doncic scored 42, but Wiggins helped low Doncic in the third quarter, allowing the Warriors to get back in the game and not let the Mavericks run away with the blowout.

Game 3 is at 9 p.m. ET Sunday in Dallas.