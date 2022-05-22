Wiggins officially questionable for Game 3 but Kerr expects he will play

By May 22, 2022, 11:22 AM EDT
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness on the official injury list for the Golden State Warriors heading into Game 3 on Sunday.

However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects Wiggins to play. Here’s what Kerr said in his video press conference on Saturday, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I expect him to play. Technically he’s questionable but we expect him to play.”

Wiggins injured his ankle late in the second quarter but did play most of the second half on it.

Wiggins has been critical to the Warriors racing out to a 2-0 series lead, he has been Golden State’s primary defender on Luka Doncic. That led to a rough night in Game 2 when Doncic scored 42, but Wiggins helped low Doncic in the third quarter, allowing the Warriors to get back in the game and not let the Mavericks run away with the blowout.

Game 3 is at 9 p.m. ET Sunday in Dallas.

