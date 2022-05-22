Mavericks fined third time for “bench decorum,” this time it’s $100,000

The Dallas Mavericks pride themselves on having the most active, boisterous bench in the NBA. The players are standing all game, crowding the edge of the court — and occasionally stepping on it too — trash-talking opponents, interacting with the referees and bringing energy. At least as the Mavericks see it.

As the League sees it, the bench is intruding upon the game — they even put the Mavericks in a pre-playoff points of emphasis video talking about bench decorum.

For the third time this postseason, the Mavericks have been fined for violating the NBA’s “bench decorum” rules. This time the fine is for $100,000, bringing the fine total this postseason to $175,000. The reason for the fine in Game 2, as described by the NBA:

“On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks’ team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action.”

These fines are pocket change to an NBA team and an owner such as Mark Cuban — the fine is not going to change the behavior. When the NBA was more active in fining players for flopping, those fines were small as well ($5,000 at first), but the hope was promoting these embarrassing videos publicly would essentially shame players into not flopping. If that’s the goal here it will fail; the Mavericks are proud of their bench and how it acts and energizes the team.

Adam Silver’s NBA has always been light handed with fines and suspension compared to the David Stern era, which has its own merits and is his prerogative. However, if the NBA league office wants to change the Mavericks’ behavior, they will need a little more Stern in their response. These fines will not do it.