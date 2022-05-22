Jimmy Butler “intends to play” in Game 4; Celtics list two starters as questionable

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a physical Game 3 that saw a parade of injured players heading to the locker room, there are questions about who will and who will not be healthy and able to suit up on Monday for Game 4 in Boston.

Jimmy Butler is officially listed as questionable but says he “intends” to play in Game 4 after missing the second half of Game 3 with knee inflammation, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT. That falls in line with postgame reports that what was going on with Butler’s knee was not that serious.

The Heat also listed Tyler Herro as questionable. He was getting ice and treatment on a quad issue that limited his minutes in Game 3.

The Boston Celtics listed two starters as questionable for Monday, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 4 vs. Miami: Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum (right cervical nerve impingement) – PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 22, 2022

Smart was one of the players helped back to the locker room after he was injured during a scary fall after contact with Kyle Lowry. Smart returned to play but there are questions about his availability for Game 4 — and how well he plays if he does suit up. Celtics coach Ime Udoaka said he expects Smart to t play.

Williams is battling knee soreness in the knee he had an operation on near the end of the season, and Udoaka said he would be day-to-day throughout the playoffs.