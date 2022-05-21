Spoelstra says Lowry, Tucker both to warm up “with the intention to play”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston got healthy for Game 2 and bounced back with a blowout win to even the Eastern Conference Finals 1-1.

Now it’s the Heat trying to get healthy and change the series — both Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) will warm up and plan to play in Game 3 Friday night, coach Erik Spoelstra said at shootaround.

Spoelstra says Lowry and Tucker will warm up tonight “with the intention to play.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 21, 2022

Miami needs to get Jimmy Butler more help than he got in Game 2 if the Heat want to return to the Finals. Butler scored 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting in game 2, but the team’s next highest scorer was Gabe Vincent with 14. Lowry brings scoring and, as importantly, more shot creation to get open looks for shooters such as Max Strus and Tyler Herro. Lowry is the guy who pushes the tempo for the Heat, gets them playing faster and a few easy buckets in transition — they need it against an elite Boston defense. Lowry also is a playoff-tested defender.

Tucker suffered what the team called a “knee contusion” in the first quarter of Game 2 but gutted it out and played into the second half before sitting. Miami needs his defense against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m. in Miami.